Marysville High School freshman Iliana Walters won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition with this artwork titled “Growth and Bloom.”

Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, announced Monday that Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts freshman Iliana Walter was selected as the winner for this year’s Congressional Art Competition.

With the 2023 theme of “Food Grows Where Water Flows,” Walter's artwork titled “Growth and Bloom” was named the top submission.

