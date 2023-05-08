Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, announced Monday that Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts freshman Iliana Walter was selected as the winner for this year’s Congressional Art Competition.
With the 2023 theme of “Food Grows Where Water Flows,” Walter's artwork titled “Growth and Bloom” was named the top submission.
“I’m pleased to announce that this year’s winner of the Congressional Art Competition is Marysville High School freshman Iliana Walters,” LaMalfa said in a statement. “Her piece, ‘Growth and Bloom,’ beautifully captured this year’s theme, ‘Food Grows Where Water Flows.’ I’m pleased to have this piece placed in the halls of the Capitol for all to see.”
John Pimentel, with Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, said Walter, not Walters, actually is a student of the charter academy, not Marysville High School.
As in each year prior, the winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., along with other contest winners from all the other Congressional districts nationwide. A winner also receives two tickets – for the student and a guardian – from Southwest Airlines to fly to Washington, D.C., and take part in viewing their art in the exhibition. There also will be a reception in the U.S. Capitol held in honor of the Congressional Art Competition winners.
There are two different scholarship opportunities for the winners of the Congressional Art Competition – one for Savannah College of Art and Design and the other for Tennessee Wesleyan College. Winners that enroll in one of these schools will receive a $3,000 scholarship.