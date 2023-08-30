Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA), a school focused on the fine arts and operated as part of the Marysville Joint Unified School District, was selected by U.S. News & World Report as the top high school not only for the district, but also for the greater Yuba City Metro Area for the 2023/24 school year.
“Further proof that arts in education helps students thrive academically, emotionally, and socially,” the school said on social media on Wednesday. “Congratulations to our outstanding staff and students for another well-deserved accomplishment.”
MCAA, which was formed through the state’s Charter School Act of 1992, was established in 2000 as the fifth charter school in the Yuba-Sutter area, but the first that placed its emphasis on teaching fine arts, according to Appeal archives. Students currently attend classes on the campus of Marysville High School in Marysville.
“For me, it is an idea that kind of crystallized because there are some things happening in education that run counter to my educational philosophy,” John Pimentel said in April 2000. At the time, Pimentel was the principal of the district’s Abraham Lincoln home school and independent study program. “It is really important to educate the whole child, not just the congregate part, not just the testing part – but the emotional, intuitive and creative part of kids.”
According to Appeal archives, MCAA was the brainchild of Pimentel and Anna McKenney Intermediate School teacher John Skeffington. The school was proposed for seventh to 12th grade students.
“School administrators in the district have been talking about alternative forms of education for years,” Skeffington said in April 2000. “It wasn’t because we were upset with the school system, but we also could see where there could be definite improvement – particularly in designing things that created more connection with teachers and kids and things that were more interesting to do.”
Since that time, the school has produced many talented artists that have won various awards during their time at MCAA.
In its 2023/24 “Best High Schools” national rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked MCAA as the 373rd best school in California. It noted that its AP participation rate was 48%. Its total minority enrollment is 63% and 42% of students are economically disadvantaged.
With a scorecard of 85.97, MCAA was noted as having a 100% graduation rate and a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1.
Overall, the school was ranked 2,481st in the nation among all high schools and 356th among national charter schools.
Other major area high schools and their U.S. News & World Report rankings include the following:
– Marysville High School: ranked 1,054th within California and 8,811 nationally
– Lindhurst High School: ranked 1,012nd within California and 8,168 nationally
– Yuba City High School: ranked 1,023rd within California and 8,412 nationally
– River Valley High School: ranked 854th within California and 6,150 nationally
– Sutter Union High School: ranked 768th within California and 5,450 nationally
– Wheatland Union High School: ranked 1,043rd within California and 8,709 nationally
– East Nicolaus High School: ranked 1,226th within California and 12,161 nationally
– Live Oak High School: ranked 474th within California and 3,076 nationally
– Pierce High School: ranked 707th within California and 4,919 nationally
– Colusa High School: ranked 756th within California and 5,315 nationally