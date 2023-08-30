MCAAfile.jpg

Students rehearse for the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts production of “She Loves Me” on March 19, 2012, in Marysville.

 Appeal-Democrat file

Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA), a school focused on the fine arts and operated as part of the Marysville Joint Unified School District, was selected by U.S. News & World Report as the top high school not only for the district, but also for the greater Yuba City Metro Area for the 2023/24 school year.

“Further proof that arts in education helps students thrive academically, emotionally, and socially,” the school said on social media on Wednesday. “Congratulations to our outstanding staff and students for another well-deserved accomplishment.”

Tags

Recommended for you