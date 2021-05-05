The Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts was one of 33 California schools selected for the California Exemplary Arts Education Award.
According to a press release from the California superintendent of public instruction, the awarded schools engage students in quality arts education that meet California Arts Standards for Public Schools and demonstrate progress on indicators on the California School Dashboard.
The awards are designed to celebrate successful efforts to engage students in arts through exposure to a variety of disciplines.
Tim Malone, principal of MCAA, said students who attend the school have the opportunity to enjoy the arts and it helps to motivate them in their other academic courses. The school also offers career pathways.
“The kids really love it and they get to take so many different classes that it motivates them to want to come to school,” Malone said. “...We have an eight-period schedule so that allows them to take more electives.”
The recognized schools represent a broad cross-section of educational delivery models including traditional comprehensive elementary schools, magnet schools and district and independent charters.
In addition to meeting the arts standards and dashboard eligibility criteria, to be recognized as an Exemplary Arts Awardee, schools must offer sequenced instruction to all students in at least three of the five arts disciplines identified in the arts standards: dance, media arts, music, theater and visual arts.
“We have sequenced instruction that helps kids gain a high level of proficiency in that particular art,” Malone said.
The school must also show one level of improvement for at least one student subgroup in one of the following areas based on the dashboard: school climate in the area of suspension rate; student engagement in the area of chronic absenteeism or graduation rate; academic achievement in the area of English language arts, mathematics or college and career readiness.
Malone said that because the visiting committee was impressed with the school during their virtual visit, they also want MCAA to be an Exemplary Arts Demonstration Site for the region.
He said the school will receive about $18,500 for their modeling and supporting other sites.
Earlier this year, MCAA was also recognized as a California Distinguished School.
“We have an awesome group of teachers,” Malone said. “...The state of California is starting to recognize their efforts.”