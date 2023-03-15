After being diagnosed with epilepsy as an infant, Anna Galvin, a senior at Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, was later diagnosed with tuberous sclerosis as a young child. The rare genetic disease causes cortical tubers to grow in the brain and several other areas of the body, including the lungs, heart, kidneys and skin. 

These benign lesions can lead to a number of physical and neurological conditions such as epilepsy, autism, strokes and diabetes. According to Galvin, an estimated one in every 6,000 births is affected by tuberous sclerosis. 

