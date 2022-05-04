Congressional High School Art Competition

Meli Engleheart of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts was the grand-prize winner in the 2022 Congressional High School Art Competition with her work titled “A Lovely Smile.”

Congressman John Garamendi, D-CA, announced that Meli Engleheart of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts was the grand-prize winner at this year’s Congressional High School Art Competition ceremony at UC Davis.

Engleheart took home the top prize with an art piece titled “A Lovely Smile.” The artwork will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol for a year in a gallery featuring winners from Congressional districts throughout the country.

“Congratulations to Meli Engleheart for winning this year’s competition. She has a rare gift, and I hope she continues to follow her dreams,” Garamendi said in a statement. “The competition was stiff this year, and there were a lot of impressive pieces. I also want to congratulate the other artists we highlighted this year with special merit, including our runner-up Diana Franco of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts.”

Garamendi also gave credit to those working to make the art competition a reality.

“Every year, I’m always amazed by the incredible talent and quality of art we receive for the Congressional High School Art Competition,” Garamendi said. “This competition is a team effort. Our panel of independent judges performed the tough task of narrowing down the winners. Teachers, parents, and mentors worked behind the scenes to offer encouragement, advice, and inspiration. And most importantly, these students knew they were artists and photographers with something important to say. Congratulations to everyone who participated in this year’s Congressional High School Art Competition.”

The full list of student awards and submissions included the following:

 

Grand-prize winner

“A Lovely Smile”

Meli Engleheart, Browns Valley 

Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

 

Runner up

“Enliven”

Diana Franco, Marysville

Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

 

Solano County winner

“Gaze of a Black Experience”

Fayola Fasuyi, Fairfield

Armijo High School

 

Yolo County winner

“Serene”

Jannoula Eerkens, Davis

Davis Senior High School

 

Northern tier winner

“Real Boy”

Joey Martin, Marysville

Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

 

Participants

Two of Diamonds, Aanya Munagala, Davis, Davis Senior High School

THE HANDS, Alena Fry, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Saviggle, Alexander Hill, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

In Her Room, Alexandra Giongco, Yuba City, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Tell My Story, Ameryn Llacuna, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Love lies bleeding in my hands, Ameryn Llacuna, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

All I see is what I “should” be, Amie Baeza, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Reve, Andres Hernandez, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

My Ballad of Love & Innocence, Angeles Novorro, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Imagination, Annabella Cruz, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Cat Caffe, Arianna Hamilton, Olivehurst, East Nicolaus High School

am i alone, Aricia Huo, Davis, Davis Senior High School

the glass box, Aricia Huo, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Pebo in the Sky, Aspen Turner, Sutter, Sutter Union High School

Flower Fields, Aubrey Spence, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Michelangelo, Aubriana Gomez, Sutter, Sutter Union High School

A Short History of the Universe, Aurora Baker, Sutter, Sutter Union High School

Star Trails, Benjamin Norton, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Butterfly, Benjamin Norton, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Death’s Grasp, Brenden Neth, Olivehurst, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Moonlight, Caitlin Dobson, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Visions of Aubrie, Charles Roberts, Sutter, Sutter Union High School

Fruitless Struggle, Codey Boyd, Sutter, Sutter Union High School

Drift Car, Damon Yanez, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

from dust were we made, Devon Giardini, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Bright, Devon Yanez, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

enliven, Diana Franco, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Abstract Brightness, Emily Welker, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Overlapping Hands, Emma Evans, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Avocado Toast, Emmaly Scott, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Gaze of A Black Experience, Fayola Fasuyi, Fairfield, Armijo Highschool

A honey pun would be un-bee-lievable, Frankie Lanoue, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Flower Field, Gracie Melton-Balczewski, Live Oak, Sutter Union High School

Gaze, Hanna Miethe, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

a flowery death, Haylee Skarshaug, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Cowboy Country, Holly Taylor, Live Oak, Sutter Union High School

Behind the Mask, Hope Cross, Olivehurst, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Into the Story, Isabella Applegarth, Sutter, Sutter Union High School

In the Eyes of a Fairy, Isis Huber, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Suppresion, Iveyrein Edwards, Sutter, Sutter Union High School

Serene, Jannoula Eerkens, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Real Boy, Joey Martin, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Olive in a Jar, Josh Garvin, Sutter, Sutter Union High School

Vibrant Life, Kai Jacobs, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Analyze, Kate Murray, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Hot Cookie, Kate Phillips, Davis, Da Vinci Charter Academy

Roman Splendor, Katherine Dowling, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Athena, Kevin  Briceno, Olivehurst, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

How Many More, Kristanee Sturm-Johnson, Fairfield, Vallejo High School

The Fullness of Life, Laura Anderson, Meridian, Sutter Union High School

Mom I saw a seal, Lauren Bradley, Davis, Davis Senior High School

again & agan, Lela Frias, Olivehurst, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Paper Airplanes, Lizi Onstott, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Ugly Flowers, Loren Garduque, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Splash of Color, Lynsey Hsieh, Davis, Davis Senior High School

In the Field, Mackenzie Garbutt, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Ghost, Madison Hampy, Robbins, Sutter Union High School

A Lovely Smile, Meli Engleheart, Browns Valley, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

Self Perspectives, Mollie Dyer, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Subnautica, Natalie Pu, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Fragrance, Nicole Risch, Davis, Davis Senior High School

(No Mask Era) No Mas Cara, Rhema Johnson, Suisun, Armijo High School

Society, Sarah Shaw, Sutter, Sutter Union High School

Pollination, Skylar Clements-Husten, Davis, Davis Senior High School

Frogs with Hats, Stephanie Saldivar, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Curvy Roads Ahead, Taylor Hands, Orland, CORE Butte Charter School

Person of Grey, Wayne Lee, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School

Glowing Girl, Yahdira Sarabia, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts

