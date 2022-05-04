Congressman John Garamendi, D-CA, announced that Meli Engleheart of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts was the grand-prize winner at this year’s Congressional High School Art Competition ceremony at UC Davis.
Engleheart took home the top prize with an art piece titled “A Lovely Smile.” The artwork will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol for a year in a gallery featuring winners from Congressional districts throughout the country.
“Congratulations to Meli Engleheart for winning this year’s competition. She has a rare gift, and I hope she continues to follow her dreams,” Garamendi said in a statement. “The competition was stiff this year, and there were a lot of impressive pieces. I also want to congratulate the other artists we highlighted this year with special merit, including our runner-up Diana Franco of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts.”
Garamendi also gave credit to those working to make the art competition a reality.
“Every year, I’m always amazed by the incredible talent and quality of art we receive for the Congressional High School Art Competition,” Garamendi said. “This competition is a team effort. Our panel of independent judges performed the tough task of narrowing down the winners. Teachers, parents, and mentors worked behind the scenes to offer encouragement, advice, and inspiration. And most importantly, these students knew they were artists and photographers with something important to say. Congratulations to everyone who participated in this year’s Congressional High School Art Competition.”
The full list of student awards and submissions included the following:
Grand-prize winner
“A Lovely Smile”
Meli Engleheart, Browns Valley
Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Runner up
“Enliven”
Diana Franco, Marysville
Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Solano County winner
“Gaze of a Black Experience”
Fayola Fasuyi, Fairfield
Armijo High School
Yolo County winner
“Serene”
Jannoula Eerkens, Davis
Davis Senior High School
Northern tier winner
“Real Boy”
Joey Martin, Marysville
Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Participants
Two of Diamonds, Aanya Munagala, Davis, Davis Senior High School
THE HANDS, Alena Fry, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Saviggle, Alexander Hill, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
In Her Room, Alexandra Giongco, Yuba City, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Tell My Story, Ameryn Llacuna, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Love lies bleeding in my hands, Ameryn Llacuna, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
All I see is what I “should” be, Amie Baeza, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Reve, Andres Hernandez, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
My Ballad of Love & Innocence, Angeles Novorro, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Imagination, Annabella Cruz, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Cat Caffe, Arianna Hamilton, Olivehurst, East Nicolaus High School
am i alone, Aricia Huo, Davis, Davis Senior High School
the glass box, Aricia Huo, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Pebo in the Sky, Aspen Turner, Sutter, Sutter Union High School
Flower Fields, Aubrey Spence, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Michelangelo, Aubriana Gomez, Sutter, Sutter Union High School
A Short History of the Universe, Aurora Baker, Sutter, Sutter Union High School
Star Trails, Benjamin Norton, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Butterfly, Benjamin Norton, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Death’s Grasp, Brenden Neth, Olivehurst, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Moonlight, Caitlin Dobson, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Visions of Aubrie, Charles Roberts, Sutter, Sutter Union High School
Fruitless Struggle, Codey Boyd, Sutter, Sutter Union High School
Drift Car, Damon Yanez, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
from dust were we made, Devon Giardini, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Bright, Devon Yanez, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
enliven, Diana Franco, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Abstract Brightness, Emily Welker, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Overlapping Hands, Emma Evans, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Avocado Toast, Emmaly Scott, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Gaze of A Black Experience, Fayola Fasuyi, Fairfield, Armijo Highschool
A honey pun would be un-bee-lievable, Frankie Lanoue, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Flower Field, Gracie Melton-Balczewski, Live Oak, Sutter Union High School
Gaze, Hanna Miethe, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
a flowery death, Haylee Skarshaug, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Cowboy Country, Holly Taylor, Live Oak, Sutter Union High School
Behind the Mask, Hope Cross, Olivehurst, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Into the Story, Isabella Applegarth, Sutter, Sutter Union High School
In the Eyes of a Fairy, Isis Huber, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Suppresion, Iveyrein Edwards, Sutter, Sutter Union High School
Serene, Jannoula Eerkens, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Real Boy, Joey Martin, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Olive in a Jar, Josh Garvin, Sutter, Sutter Union High School
Vibrant Life, Kai Jacobs, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Analyze, Kate Murray, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Hot Cookie, Kate Phillips, Davis, Da Vinci Charter Academy
Roman Splendor, Katherine Dowling, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Athena, Kevin Briceno, Olivehurst, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
How Many More, Kristanee Sturm-Johnson, Fairfield, Vallejo High School
The Fullness of Life, Laura Anderson, Meridian, Sutter Union High School
Mom I saw a seal, Lauren Bradley, Davis, Davis Senior High School
again & agan, Lela Frias, Olivehurst, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Paper Airplanes, Lizi Onstott, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Ugly Flowers, Loren Garduque, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Splash of Color, Lynsey Hsieh, Davis, Davis Senior High School
In the Field, Mackenzie Garbutt, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Ghost, Madison Hampy, Robbins, Sutter Union High School
A Lovely Smile, Meli Engleheart, Browns Valley, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Self Perspectives, Mollie Dyer, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Subnautica, Natalie Pu, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Fragrance, Nicole Risch, Davis, Davis Senior High School
(No Mask Era) No Mas Cara, Rhema Johnson, Suisun, Armijo High School
Society, Sarah Shaw, Sutter, Sutter Union High School
Pollination, Skylar Clements-Husten, Davis, Davis Senior High School
Frogs with Hats, Stephanie Saldivar, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Curvy Roads Ahead, Taylor Hands, Orland, CORE Butte Charter School
Person of Grey, Wayne Lee, Yuba City, Sutter Union High School
Glowing Girl, Yahdira Sarabia, Marysville, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts