Marysville Charter Academy of the Arts dance students perform a ballet routine in their newly opened dance studio on Tuesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Students and Marysville Joint Unified School District staff members gathered at Marysville Charter Academy of the Arts (MCAA) on Tuesday to commemorate the opening of a new dance studio.

Following the ribbon cutting, MCAA dance students performed two routines in their new practice space: a ballet progression and a structured improvisation.

