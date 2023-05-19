Clouds of color filled the air at McKenney Intermediate School on Thursday afternoon for its sixth annual Color Run.
Middle school students from McKenney Intermediate, young students from Covillaud Elementary School and seniors from Marysville High School were given around 20 minutes to run laps around the field as teachers, volunteers and a fire truck from the Marysville Fire Department sprayed them with water and threw colored chalk in their path.
“We bring in students from other schools because we really strive to make this a community event,” Principal Joe Seiler said.
The Color Run is an annual fundraiser for McKenney Intermediate’s Positive Behavior and Intervention Supports (PBIS) program, Seiler said. The PBIS team provides incentives for students displaying positive behaviors on campus and throughout the community. Some of these incentives could include prizes, special snacks or activities.
Student Support Specialist Miranda Southward said that a $5 donation was required to participate in the Color Run. Those who donated $10 received a white T-shirt to stain during the run and those who spent $20 received a package of multi-color chalk to release at the end of the event.
“We get teachers and parents who call in to sponsor other kids so that they can participate,” Southward said. “The color packs are for the grand finale. Kids just release a cloud of color.”
This year, Kona Ice was stationed at McKenney Intermediate and donated a portion of its profits to the school’s PBIS program, Southward said. The Marysville Police Officers Association, Frank M Booth, Inc. and the Yuba County Deputy Sheriff’s Department also sponsored the event.
“Everything raised is what we use throughout the year,” PBIS Coordinator Juan Lopez said.
This year’s Color Run raised around $1,000 for the PBIS program, Lopez said.
“This is our favorite event here at McKenney,” math teacher Susan Roger said. “At the end of the year especially, we just need this time to play.”