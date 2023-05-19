ColorRun.jpg

Students release clouds of colored chalk into the air during the sixth annual Color Run at McKenney Intermediate School in Marysville on Thursday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Clouds of color filled the air at McKenney Intermediate School on Thursday afternoon for its sixth annual Color Run.

Middle school students from McKenney Intermediate, young students from Covillaud Elementary School and seniors from Marysville High School were given around 20 minutes to run laps around the field as teachers, volunteers and a fire truck from the Marysville Fire Department sprayed them with water and threw colored chalk in their path.

