Officials with Anna McKenney Intermediate School in Marysville are currently planning and looking for participants for the school’s annual Career Day event for students.
Scheduled to take place during the morning on May 25, the goal of the event is to provide students with presentations from a wide variety of careers that they have indicated an interest in pursuing and learning more about, school counselor Tara Hensley said in an email.
“We are looking for speakers to give two 20-minute presentations and then a 10-minute Q&A at the end of each session,” Hensley said. “Speakers will be assigned to a classroom for both sessions; our kiddos will rotate through. Each session will have roughly 25 kiddos.”
The Career Day event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. with check-in beginning at 7:45 a.m.
“We divide the morning into two 35-minute sessions, giving the students a variety of careers to choose from,” Hensley said. “... A presentation can include the preparation your career requires, what your job entails on a daily basis, and any insights or inspiration you could provide to motivate and encourage them as they continue their secondary school studies and plan for their college and university options. Our purpose is to help them set goals and begin to dream and plan for their future by understanding what might be involved in the careers they are considering.”
If you would like to possibly take part in the event, call Hensley at 530-741-6187 ext. 2211 or email thensley@mjusd.com by Friday. McKenney Intermediate School is located at 1904 Huston St. in Marysville.