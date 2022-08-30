Stephanie McKenzie, a former Marysville City Council member who lost to current Mayor Chris Branscum by four votes in 2020, formally announced her candidacy Tuesday for a possible return to the council.
Set to face off against current councilmembers Bruce Buttacavoli and Brad Hudson for two council seats in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election, McKenzie said she was first elected to the Marysville City Council in 2016, where she served one term.
A recently retired elementary school teacher for the Marysville Joint Unified School District, McKenzie said she also has served on the Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission and has volunteered with several Yuba-Sutter groups such as SAYLove and the Yuba Sutter Community Taskforce. She also said she has served as an advisory board member for the Yuba County Library, Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, and the Project Blue Zones Steering Committee.
“Having taken a break now for two years, I know it’s time to get back into public service,” McKenzie said in a statement. “When I left the council, we had grown our reserves from nearly zero to 27%. I worked hard to establish order and integrity and to create a strong government that provides high-quality public service to Marysville citizens.”
City leaders have recently put an emphasis on economic growth and have communicated the need to correct the consequences of past decisions – putting a focus on blighted and vacant properties to spur development. The city is currently developing comprehensive general and specific plans and developers have shown increased interest in revitalizing the community.
Recent announcements related to Hotel Marysville, the sale of the State Theatre, and the possibility of a new hotel on the city’s B Street property located between 12th and 14th streets are among the more recent examples.
McKenzie said because the city is recovering from the “economic impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown” and the “impacts of inflation,” it is “imperative for Marysville to have a council focused on the financial stability of the city, the survival of its small business owners, and service to residents.”
McKenzie also said she will continue to strengthen “Marysville’s foundation for success” through efforts to update the city’s Municipal Code and General Plan. She wants to put a focus on the downtown business district, Ellis Lake, road and park improvements, and infrastructure repairs.
“We need strong partnerships, Marysville can’t move forward alone,” McKenzie said. “I’ve worked to keep communication lines open and build relationships with our city’s small business leaders, Yuba County government, the Yuba Water Agency, and surrounding jurisdictions.”
Along with her other volunteer efforts, McKenzie said she also has worked with the Marysville Youth and Civic Center, Yuba County Office of Education, Marysville Joint Unified School District, Yuba City Unified School District, and Olivehurst Public Utility District’s Olivehurst Youth Center to implement programs and facility developments that provide on-campus staff and student support, and ongoing community youth activities.
“Marysville is a treasure with a wealth of opportunity,” McKenzie said. “We are on a good path, and I’m looking forward to being part of keeping that momentum going so that we will truly be a destination for recreation, tourism, business and family living. Like those that settled it, Marysville is resourceful and hardy, and with the right leadership, can become stronger and more vibrant than ever.”