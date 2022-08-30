McKenzie.jpg

McKenzie

Stephanie McKenzie, a former Marysville City Council member who lost to current Mayor Chris Branscum by four votes in 2020, formally announced her candidacy Tuesday for a possible return to the council. 

Set to face off against current councilmembers Bruce Buttacavoli and Brad Hudson for two council seats in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election, McKenzie said she was first elected to the Marysville City Council in 2016, where she served one term.

