The city of Marysville raised nearly $2.5 million from the 1 percent Measure C sales tax initiative during the 2018/19 fiscal year, according to a staff report presented during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Passed by voters in June 2016, Measure C created a 1 percent sales tax for general municipal purposes. Marysville began collecting the tax in October 2016.
The most recent report is for the second full fiscal year the tax has been collected. For the 2017/18 fiscal year, the city collected $2,674,433 and spent $1,222,889 on a number of projects, according to Appeal archives.
In the 2018/19 fiscal year the city collected $2,471,538 and expended $1,981,281, according to City Manager Marti Brown’s report to the council. The remaining $490,257 was used to strengthen the general fund reserves and cash flow.
The city was projected to raise around $2.5 million from Measure C in 2018/19. The final total came in slightly lower due to the state changing the way it allocates funds. However, while it was below the city’s projections, the next fiscal year is expected to come in higher than planned, according to Finance Director Jennifer Stycznski.
The money spent from Measure C in 2018/19 fell into two categories: “ongoing capital, equipment and personnel training expenses” and “staffing expenses.”
Street maintenance made up the largest portion of spending from Measure C revenue at $290,000. In order to receive state allocations for road repairs under SB 1, the city was required to dedicate a certain amount of Measure C funds toward road maintenance, Brown said. The other biggest expenditure under the first category was for professional services and professional development ($240,000).
Under the staffing category, some of the bigger expenses included ongoing funding of three firefighter positions ($232,793); ongoing funding of two patrol officer positions ($176,513); full-time city staff ($179,711) and public safety overtime; and temporary staffing ($136,000).
The remaining $490,257 increased the general fund balance to $2,836,230 as of June 30, 2019, according to the report.
The Measure C sales tax will expire on October 31, 2026.