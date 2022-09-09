The North Valley Health Education Foundation will soon be accepting scholarship applications to students who have an intention of returning to Northern California to pursue a career in a medical-related field.
The foundation gives preference to any student who has graduated from a high school in the counties of Butte, Colusa, Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas Shasta, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.
Scholarship applications are available at nvhef.org/scholarships starting in December. Scholarships are available to students enrolled in health professions at Butte College Paramedic Program, Local Area Community College Allied Health Degrees, Chico State and other four-year college nursing programs, University of California Davis Medical School, and Enloe Medical Center.
Scholarship applications can be filled out online or mailed to the foundation at 1380 East Ave., Ste. 124, PMB 377, Chico, CA 95926.
To donate to the North Valley Health Education Foundation, send the tax-deductible donation to NVHEF, 1380 East Avenue, Suite 124, PMB 377, Chico, CA 95926.