The North Valley Health Education Foundation will soon be accepting scholarship applications to students who have an intention of returning to Northern California to pursue a career in a medical-related field.

The foundation gives preference to any student who has graduated from a high school in the counties of Butte, Colusa, Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas Shasta, Siskiyou, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

Tags

Recommended for you