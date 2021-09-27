An open letter that included a list of more than 50 medical physicians and providers in the Yuba-Sutter area was released to the public on Friday to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The letter, from the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Medical Society, expressed how these medical providers in the area that have helped patients before COVID-19 are “tired of the suffering, pain, and death that can be avoided by getting vaccinated.”
Through the letter, the group asks the public to trust their local physicians and providers and take the steps necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
“The vaccines are well-tested, very safe, and highly effective. Yes, masking must continue, especially with the highly contagious Delta variant, but nothing is as important as being fully vaccinated,” the letter said. “You’ve trusted us with every other aspect of your health, please trust us with this. We have been immunized and have encouraged our family members to do the same, we are not asking you to do anything that we have not already done. Please, for the sake of our community: the young, the old, and all the in-betweens, get vaccinated.”
Medical providers from organizations such as Harmony Health Medical Clinic, Peach Tree Health, Ampla Health, Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital and other independent physicians were all part of the letter pleading with the community to get vaccinated.
“The letter was generated by our doctors as a collective push to let the public know they stand behind vaccine safety, mask mandates and the effort to end COVID-19,” said Quinn Gregory, executive director of Placer Nevada County Medical Society and Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Medical Society.
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Medical Society is the local representation for medical association members that live and work in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. The organization is an extension of the California Medical Association and assists local medical providers with legal assistance, legislative support, contract negotiations and more. The YSCM Society also supports the wellness of physicians and their mental health through programs they provide, said Gregory.
“They’re the ones on the front lines battling this on a day-to-day basis,” said Gregory. “They were motivated by the things they are seeing and are feeling very strongly about us not going backwards. They are sincere about it and want to see the delta variant and COVID-19 disappear. They trust the vaccine and want the community to trust them.”
In the Yuba-Sutter area, 95.32 percent of COVID-19 related deaths have been among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated since January 2021. On Monday, an unvaccinated Sutter County resident in their late 60s was reported to have died due to COVID, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
Two other Yuba-Sutter area deaths were reported Monday, but no details were provided by local officials at press time. To date, at least 209 people in the region have died.
As of Monday, there were 55 hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 17 in the intensive care unit, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
“It is very depressing to see that we’re working hard and we’re still losing young people,” said Dr. Jagraj Nijjar, chair of infectious disease and infection control in Yuba City, who was among the medical providers who endorsed the letter.
According to Nijjar, he has witnessed many more deaths in Yuba-Sutter because of the delta variant. Nijjar said he’s seen a younger population of aged 30-50 get admitted for COVID-19, most unvaccinated. According to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard, the average age of those hospitalized is 59. Hospitalizations among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated account for 94 percent of all cases.
Nijjar said he has had patients ask why the process of the vaccine development felt too quick. Nijjar reassures his patients that he stands behind the science that the vaccines have been vigorously studied. He said that the development process of the vaccine has multiple phases of research but that the government funded the development of all phases to start simultaneously. However, all research phases were completed and no step was missed within its development.
Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the vaccine had immense government funding that helped remove financial obstacles. To scale its production, large-scale manufacturing of the vaccine occurred during its clinical trials. Tens of thousands of volunteers were recruited for its clinical trials and they all showed that there were no major safety concerns. The vaccine also had backgrounds of research that boosted the advances in vaccine technology. Finally, scientists, doctors, ethic approval boards, manufacturers and regulatory agencies had to cooperate to produce the vaccine.
For doctors, the vaccines not only help to fight COVID, but they also help reduce hospitalizations as a result of COVID that continue to put a strain on hospitals around the country.
“It’s putting a lot of stress on the healthcare system as well,” said Nijjar. “People who require hospitalization for some other procedures can’t get to the hospital because it’s occupied by COVID patients and mostly unvaccinated. So that’s why I would say it’s important that we are all vaccinated. We all physicians do endorse it. Everybody has gotten the vaccine and we’re even thinking about getting the booster.”
A common misconception about the vaccine that Nijjar has heard is the claim that they can alter a person’s DNA. According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines cannot alter or change DNA because the material never enters the nucleus; instead both mRNA and vector viral COVID-19 vaccines deliver instructions to our cells to start building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.
Nijjar recommends that even those who have had COVID-19 but were unvaccinated to get the vaccine because their immunity will continue to decrease over time and as new variants emerge, they are more likely to develop the disease again.
“Vaccination is still the key to move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Being fully vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and death due to COVID-19, even in the face of the delta variant. For all those reasons, I was happy and humbled to join my medical colleagues in signing the letter to encourage all Yuba-Sutter residents to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.”