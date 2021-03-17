Residents interested in meeting the new Yuba City manager will have a chance to sit down with him during a Meet and Greet session planned for next week.
The Meet and Greet for City Manager Dave Vaughn is planned for March 23 at the City Club – 667 Plumas St., Yuba City. The plan is to break the event up into three hour-long sessions – 7-8 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to RSVP by March 19. To RSVP, contact Judy Sanchez at jsanchez@yubacity.net or call 822-4602. In the message, residents should include which session they plan on attending. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be limited.