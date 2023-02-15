River Valley High School senior Chloe Nguyen was recently announced as the 2023 Bok Kai Hostess by members of the Marysville Bok Kai Parade committee.
Nguyen has maintained an impressive 4.0 GPA while attending dual college-high school classes, and come June, she is set to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate degree from Yuba College.
Last year, Nguyen was asked to help start a cultural club at her school called the Asian American Pacific Islander Club. This was one of the first Asian-specific clubs at River Valley, aside from Punjabi or Indian cultural groups.
“There's a lot of Indian people who are obviously Asian,” said Nguyen. “But for people like me, I don’t see that many Vietnamese or Chinese people around school. So we decided to make a club to hopefully foster a community and connect up with each other.”
As a founding member of the club, Nguyen took on the role of secretary and soon started searching for ways to connect her group beyond the school.
“We needed volunteer hours and we really wanted to try and help out with Asian-American community events, but there's not a lot of those in Yuba City,” explained Nguyen. “But we knew there was a thing called the Bok Kai Parade that happens every year, so I talked to my club members and advisors about reaching out and getting involved with it.”
Nguyen soon got in touch with Candice Young Fresquez, co-chair of the Marysville Bok Kai Parade Committee, and volunteered her group to provide security for some of the street barricades for the 2022 parade. The club will again be providing these services for next week's festivities, however Nguyen herself will be featured on the first car of the parade as she attends to her newly appointed hostess duties.
One of her main jobs as hostess will be to speak with members of the local Chinese community and share her story during a special Bok Kai dinner.
“They chose me in part for being a big community person,” said Nguyen. “Part of my role, as I understand it, is to represent the younger generation and advocate on both sides.”
Despite being Chinese, Nguyen said she and her family have not been that close with the local Chinese community and haven't attended that many parades in the past. However, her recent involvement has inspired both her and her family to become more involved moving forward.
“Being part of the club, I've met a lot of friends, and then volunteering I learned a lot about the culture and it’s pushed me to really want to be involved in the community,” added Nguyen.
With college on the horizon, Nguyen hopes to find more Asian-inspired clubs throughout her educational journey. She has applied to many schools throughout California and has her sights set on UCLA, or the University of California San Diego where she can be near family.
Her hobbies include karaoke, watching anime with her brother, and playing with her cat Luna.