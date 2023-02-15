River Valley High School senior Chloe Nguyen was recently announced as the 2023 Bok Kai Hostess by members of the Marysville Bok Kai Parade committee.

Nguyen has maintained an impressive 4.0 GPA while attending dual college-high school classes, and come June, she is set to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate degree from Yuba College. 

