The Wildfire Safety Advisory Board is hosting a virtual meeting today (Wednesday) to discuss draft recommendations on the 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan updates for large investor-owned utilities.
The board was created to advise the Wildfire Safety Division within the California Public Utilities Commission on wildfire safety measures, including plans written by utilities, so the CPUC can more effectively regulate the safety of investor-owned utilities.
The board must review the Wildfire Mitigation Plans submitted by publicly owned electric utilities and electrical cooperatives and provide comments and an advisory opinion.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide their input on the board’s draft recommendations – available to view at www.cpuc.ca.gov/WSAB.
Today’s virtual meeting is scheduled for 1-4:30 p.m.
To view the meeting online, visit www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc. To listen in, call 1-800-857-1917 (passcode: 1767567).