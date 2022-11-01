County arts agencies across California’s upstate region have been working together on a new workforce development opportunity for artists, cultural practitioners, and arts and social service sector organizations.
Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is among these agencies and will co-host a California Creative Corps Listening Session and Community Conversation at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.
The presentation will include key information about newly available funding and attendees are invited to share their views on how artists and organizations can help communities tackle issues most critical to them and receive that funding. The event is free, refreshments will be served, and all are invited. To learn more about the meeting, contact David Read at david@yubasutterarts.org or 530-742-2787.
A $60 million one-time General Fund allocation was included in the 2021/22 state budget for the California Arts Council to implement the California Creative Corps pilot program. The program is designed to include and compensate artists and arts organizations in projects with a focus on issues such as public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, and emergency preparedness, relief, and recovery.
The Nevada County Arts Council, in collaboration with four other agencies, will lead the regranting program with a total budget of $4,230,216. Funds will be used for workforce development for artists, as well as for arts organizations and social service organizations who employ artists between early 2023 and late 2024.
“Upstate populations suffer from among the worst health inequities in California and almost without exception, there are health equity measures that fall within the lowest quartile of ‘Community Conditions,’” said Eliza Tudor, executive director for the Nevada County Arts Council, in a statement. “Together, we will be introducing what the state sees as a new method of evaluating the relative health of communities. Using the California Healthy Places Index, we are identifying issues that are specific to Yuba and Sutter counties, inviting input on solutions, and funding artists and arts organizations to position themselves to create awareness and suggest new approaches.”
“It is not unlike what the U.S. government did during the Depression with the Work Project Administration hiring millions of Americans,” added Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. “In one of its most famous projects, the WPA employed musicians, artists, writers, actors and directors in arts, drama, media, and literacy projects. We hope to do the same by putting artists to work to address social issues.”
The Sutter Theater Center is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Free parking is available on the street and in the parking lot adjacent to the theater.