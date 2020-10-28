A town hall meeting will be tonight for discussion about putting together an Arboga infrastructure planning committee with community volunteers.
The committee would coordinate a project to have water and sewage lines installed in Arboga. Last year, the Olivehurst Public Utility District received a grant from the Yuba Water Agency to fund a feasibility study for the project.
Arboga is an unincorporated community in Yuba County, located three miles south of Olivehurst.
There was a town hall on Oct. 8 for people interested in joining the committee.
Today’s town hall will be held today at 5 p.m. at the Arboga Community Center. Seating will be outside and everyone in attendance is asked to follow social distancing protocols.
“We plan to continue our discussion regarding the benefits of conducting the feasibility study, and will welcome nominations from community volunteers to establish an Arboga Infrastructure Planning Committee,” a community notice about the meeting read.
Recommended positions for the committee include chair, vice chair, funds coordinator, contract coordinator, recorder, annexation coordinator, and communications and community outreach coordinator.