Concerned about a local issue? Want to be able to talk to your local representatives first hand?
Indivisible Colusa County will host their monthly Conversations with Community Leaders session with special guest Congressman John Garamendi at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 642 Fifth St. in Colusa, on Monday, July 22.
Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss today’s political environment with the Congressman and ask questions.
“Our members really enjoyed these opportunities to have free-ranging conversations in a small-group setting,” said Jennifer Roberts, Indivisible Colusa County. “Even when we meet with people whose views are well to the right of ours, it’s interesting to learn about their perspectives and look for common ground.”
A social and potluck will be before the meeting, starting at 6 p.m. The discussion session will be from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
According to their website, Indivisible Colusa County is part of the nationwide movement network of more than 5,000 volunteer-led groups that engage in progressive advocacy and electoral work at the local, state and national level.
For more information, call 454-5056, email info@indivisiblecolusa.org or visit www.indivisiblecolusa.org.