The No. 54 360 Winged Sprint Car, driven by Mel and Marlyn Hall’s grandson, Carson Hall, is pictured Saturday night at the 23rd annual Mel & Marlyn Hall Memorial at Marysville Raceway.

Racers came from all over the state on Saturday night in honor of a former track promoter duo and racing family at Marysville Raceway, who all drove cars on the 60-plus year dirt oval located off of Simpson Lane. 

Marysville Raceway track promoter Dennis Gage, for the 23rd year, honored Mel and Marlyn Hall, who promoted the raceway from 1995 to 2002 and made a number of improvements that are still part of the track experience today.

