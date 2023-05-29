Racers came from all over the state on Saturday night in honor of a former track promoter duo and racing family at Marysville Raceway, who all drove cars on the 60-plus year dirt oval located off of Simpson Lane.
Marysville Raceway track promoter Dennis Gage, for the 23rd year, honored Mel and Marlyn Hall, who promoted the raceway from 1995 to 2002 and made a number of improvements that are still part of the track experience today.
Mel Hall died in 1999, while his wife, Marlyn, passed away in August 2020. The event, held in their memory, remains a cornerstone on the Marysville Raceway schedule each year, according to organizers.
“It started with the Halls, they made quite a few improvements,” said Alan Bradway, who has been running in Marysville since the 1980s.
Perhaps one of the biggest changes came with the purse that the drivers can win in the Main Event. Bradway said Mel and Marlyn Hall were always cognizant of the driver and the car owner in terms of the money that could be made for success on the track.
As Bradway noted, the Halls were solely responsible for adding to the purse for events with car counts greater than 28.
“They are thinking about the car owners,” said Bradway, a car owner himself. “We are not getting rich doing this, we just want to pay our bills.”
For a Main Event at a race like the Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial, Bradway said the purse today is $2,500 for the winner and $400 for last place.
Other structural improvements made during the Hall tenure were the restrooms, which went from being essentially a porta potty, as race driver Pat Harvey noted, to structural facilities.
“Facilities kept getting better,” said Harvey, who grew up racing with Mel Hall in Grass Valley. “Improvements were (made) to the grandstands, they had a little to do with the lighting and they redid the concession area. … They did a lot here.”
Harvey noted that the track itself greatly improved under the Halls.
“It was flat as a pancake (in the early 1980s),” Harvey said. “There was no banking at all.”
But as the years progressed in the 1990s and early 2000s, Harvey said the track began to corner better and attract drivers from all over the state each year.
Today, drivers come from everywhere to experience what the Halls helped build during their short stint.
Even with Mel and Marlyn gone, the family legacy is carried on with their grandson, Carson Hall, who is in his second year in Marysville after growing up in Grass Valley.
Carson Hall, with his dad, Mark, looking on Saturday, spearheaded the No. 54 360 Winged Sprint Car in honor of his family.
“It’s cool to drive on a track that they helped build up,” Carson Hall said.