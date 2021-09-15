A 5K/10K memorial run will be held at Sutter Union High School on Oct. 23 to raise funds for Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford in memory of Zach Furr.
“He was my best friend and my brother,” said Whitney Gonzalez, sister of Furr. “This is to keep his memory alive and help benefit others who are going through similar circumstances.”
In 2018 Furr was diagnosed with brain cancer. Even though he was in his 20s, it was a pediatric cancer not usually found in adults, said Gonzalez. From September 2018 to April 2019, Furr was treated for his cancer through chemotherapy sessions at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford where he received phenomenal care, said Gonzalez.
“There was never one day that he complained,” said Gonzalez. “He was very stoic and always said he had the nicest team of doctors. When he saw other kids, he felt sympathy for them because he knew what they were going through at such a young age.”
After April 2019, Furr’s cancer was in remission and had no cancer cells detected. However, Furr would continue to take monthly scans every three to five months. It was in April 2020 that the tumor had come back and Furr went through surgery to remove it. As he received intense chemotherapy afterwards, he passed away in October 2020 at age 26.
Gonzalez filed to create a nonprofit organization in his honor, called the Zach Furr Memorial Run. With the help of sponsors like QCI Construction, the company Furr was working for at the time of his passing, Gonzalez will be able to provide backpacks for the event the company will be sponsoring.
The T-shirts for the memorial run will be sponsored by Big S. Asphalt Co. and Hilbers Inc., construction companies Furr also worked for in the past. Twin Cities Aviation, a company owned by a family friend who also knew Furr, will be sponsoring the water bottles. With the help of these sponsors and eight others, Gonzalez cannot wait to hold the event in memory of her brother. An event she plans to host every year.
When planning the location of the event, Gonzalez called her and her brother’s past high school principal Ryan Robinson, Sutter Union High School District principal and superintendent, to ask if she could use the location of the Sutter Union High School track field. He was quick to say yes, said Gonzalez.
All proceeds will be directed to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford and donated to the children’s fund which provides money for medical research, buys toys and red wagons for the children, helps fund transportation, assists any families with financial aid, and provides spiritual support to children.
“A lot of people in the area like to run, and by participating people get to exercise, be healthy and get to be a part of donating to this hospital,” said Gonzalez. “He was a sweet, kind, caring person and this is in his honor but being able to donate to the hospital is great especially for all the kids that have to go through this.”
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at Sutter Union High School, located at 2665 Acacia Ave. in Sutter. To sign up for the memorial run and find out more information, visit https://linktr.ee/zachfurrmemorialrun.