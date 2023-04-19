The third annual Adelle and Dillynn Scholarship fundraiser will be held Saturday at Franklin Elementary School in Yuba City in honor of Adelle Vershaw and Dillynn Vershaw-Behan, who lost their lives in a car accident in April 2020.
Pam Vershaw, mother of Adelle Vershaw and grandmother of Vershaw-Behan, started two annual scholarships in each of their names as a way to continue their legacy and contribute to a community they both adored.
Adelle Vershaw, 24, and Vershaw-Behan, 2, died in a collision that occurred on Highway 99 near Hutchinson Road in Yuba City three years ago. Friends and family said that Adelle Vershaw was passionate about her work as a cosmetologist and known for her distinct laugh and loud voice. Pam Vershaw remembers her granddaughter as being fond of books and spending time with her family.
Since 2021, Pam Vershaw has organized a fundraiser to raise money for the $1,000 scholarships. The Adelle Lee Cuts for Success Scholarship will be used to help a local student attend Sutter County Cosmetology School and the Dillynn Lee I Love Books Scholarship will help local classrooms purchase books for young students.
This year’s fundraiser will feature carnival-themed activities including a bounce house, a corn hole tournament and raffles for both children and adults. Food and drinks will also be available. Vershaw said that she hopes to raise at least $5,000 to support the scholarship fund and make additional donations to the Friends of Sutter County Library.
Vershaw has hosted fundraisers at Franklin Elementary each year because it was the school her daughter attended and the school her granddaughter would have attended, the Appeal previously reported.
The scholarship fundraiser will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Franklin Elementary School, located at 332 North Township Rd. in Yuba City.