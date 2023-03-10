A memorial service for Marian Terry-Wilkenson, a 52-year-old missing woman whose body was recently found in the Feather River, will be held March 24 to pay tribute to a person who, according to a longtime friend, “touched many lives” all over the world through her voice and passion.

Terry-Wilkenson, a mother of three, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 1. Officials said the report was made after she had not shown up for work the previous three days. She was last seen walking in Marysville at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 29, officials with the Yuba City Police Department previously said.

