A memorial service for Marian Terry-Wilkenson, a 52-year-old missing woman whose body was recently found in the Feather River, will be held March 24 to pay tribute to a person who, according to a longtime friend, “touched many lives” all over the world through her voice and passion.
Terry-Wilkenson, a mother of three, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 1. Officials said the report was made after she had not shown up for work the previous three days. She was last seen walking in Marysville at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 29, officials with the Yuba City Police Department previously said.
“The officers who responded to this call checked inside of Marian’s residence, but did not locate her or any sign of foul play. Marian’s cell phone and purse were also not located inside of her residence,” officials previously said. “Since the initial missing person report was made, the Yuba City Police Department has been actively searching for Marian or any leads to her whereabouts. Investigators on the case have attempted a ping on Marian’s cell phone but no location information was obtained.”
On March 1, Terry-Wilkenson’s body was found by a local fisherman in the Feather River, near the area of Shanghai Bend River Parkway.
Janice King, an Olivehurst resident, told the Appeal that she has been a family friend of Terry-Wilkenson for more than 40 years. She said she even used to help babysit Terry-Wilkenson and her seven other siblings.
King praised Terry-Wilkenson for passion for gospel music and said her voice made a profound impact on anyone who would hear it – regardless of religious or musical preference.
“She has been an inspiration as a gospel singer for her family, the community and abroad,” King said Friday. “Her singing has touched many lives all over the world.”
King said Terry-Wilkenson’s father helped start the former Christ Temple Community Church off Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City. She said Terry-Wilkenson’s death was a shock to everyone who knew her.
“She was such a giving person who gave out encouraging words,” King said.
According to the nonprofit Casa de Esperanza, Terry-Wilkenson worked with those experiencing homelessness and with the group that helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. King said Terry-Wilkenson also helped out with organizations such as the Salvation Army and the Life Building Center.
On behalf of Terry-Wilkenson’s family, King is currently reaching out to the Yuba-Sutter community to help with final funeral arrangements and financial assistance for Terry-Wilkenson’s 13-year-old child. She also hopes to start a scholarship on behalf of Terry-Wilkenson’s daughter.
Those interested can make a donation to Pastor Ada Terry-Aida of Restoration Center, a Yuba City church. Donations can be sent to the church’s Zelle account at 5309236881.
A GoFundMe account also was established by Elicia “Dee Dee” Stewart, another close family friend.
On Friday, Stewart expressed her fondness of Terry-Wilkenson and their time growing up in the community together.
“Marian Terry-Wilkenson is the eldest sister of the eight Terry children I had the pleasure of growing up with here in Yuba City, California,” Stewart said in an email to the Appeal. “Some of my fondest childhood memories are shared with the Terry family and my home away from home, Christ Temple Apostolic Church where their father, Pastor Major Terry and mother Catherine deemed me the ninth Terry. Although Ada Terry-Aida, now Pastor of Restoration Worship Center, and I are closest in age, Marian and I were inseparable most of our childhood. “Too many memories, laughter, hugs and tears to share. Although we had grown apart in our later years, we always remained sisters and always made sure to tell each other that we were loved. She was and will always be a beautiful beacon of light, a reminder of God's love, kindness and grace. Although she was taken from us, we believe in God and the scripture, ‘And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.’”
The memorial service for Terry-Wilkenson will be 11:30 a.m. March 24 at United Pentecostal Church, located at 2649 E Onstott Rd. in Yuba City.