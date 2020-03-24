Two Yuba City men had not guilty pleas entered on their behalf to charges related to an alleged conspiracy to commit bank robbery in Marysville last week.
Palwinder Mann, 31, and Marcelino Ruiz, 31, were arrested by the Marysville Police Department last Thursday after employees at a Marysville bank alerted law enforcement that Mann was allegedly trying to cash a stolen check.
An officer approached Ruiz, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked outside the bank. It was determined that the vehicle belonged Mann’s mother. A black ski mask and handgun were discovered in the car after a search. Law enforcement determined that the men were planning to rob the bank together, according to Appeal archives. Both men were arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail.
Both were charged with being a former felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, altering the serial number on a firearm, and two misdemeanor counts of forgery, and theft. The three felony charges carry a possible 12-year prison sentence if they are convicted.
While reading their charges, Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter noted that Mann had a prior conviction for domestic violence and Ruiz was reportedly a member of a criminal street gang.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mann and Ruiz appeared in Yuba County Superior Court via a Zoom video conference call from Yuba County Jail. Yuba County Public Defender Brian Davis entered not guilty pleas on behalf of both defendants. Davis requested both men be released on their own recognizance, but Wirtschafter denied the request.
The pair will next appear in court for a pre-hearing conference on May 9 at 9 a.m. As of late Tuesday, Mann and Ruiz remain in Yuba County Jail without bail.