Four Stockton-area men were arrested and transported to Sutter County Jail Sunday after allegedly attacking a man last month who was a witness to a sword fight during the annual Yuba City Sikh festival last fall. Police are searching for three others.
Lathrop police officers and San Joaquin sheriff’s deputies responded to a large fight between 11 men at a Lathrop Target last month, according to a Yuba City Police Department press release. The Lathrop officers learned that nine men assaulted a witness to a November 2018 attempted murder in Yuba City, and that the assailants allegedly told the victim to not testify in the ongoing investigation. The victim in the June 8 assault received significant but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
On Sunday, Yuba City police investigators – with the help of NET-5, California Highway Patrol, San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office, Lathrop Police Department, Manteca Police Department, Stockton Police Department and Tracy Police Department – served search warrants in Stockton, Tracy, and Lathrop and arrested 39-year-old Parmvir Singh Gosal of Tracy, 33-year-old Pritpal Singh Gill of Tracy, 24-year-old Jaskaran Singh of Lathrop, and 28-year-old Narinder Singh of Stockton. The men were transported to Sutter County Jail Monday on suspicion of a number of charges including intimidating or dissuading a victim or witness and conspiracy.
Singh Gosal is one of two men charged in the initial 2018 attack and was allegedly involved in the June attack as well. He currently faces felony attempted murder and felony mayhem charges in connection to the attack last fall. Gosal was released on $500,000 bail Nov. 30, court records show. His co-defendant, Manpreet Singh, faces a felony attempted murder charge and a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon. He was also released on bail days after his arrest. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
A third suspect in the attack – 29-year-old Hirdehpal Singh of Washington – was charged in Sutter County Superior Court in January with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested on a warrant in February and in March, he pleaded not guilty.
The three men are scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing Aug. 14 and a preliminary hearing – where evidence is introduced to a judge who will decide if there’s enough to go to trial – scheduled for Aug. 22.
Gosal and Singh are accused of attacking a 34-year-old Yuba City man during the 39th annual Sikh Festival and Parade Nov. 4, according to Appeal-Democrat archives. Police allege that they, along with two other men, had attacked the victim with swords and brass knuckles, hitting him several times in the head and face. The victim had a deep cut above his left eyebrow, between his eyes and an 8-inch cut on his thigh, according to court documents. He required 23 stitches to his face and had an orbital fracture below his left eye.
Police have had difficulty finding the remaining suspects, as many of the festival-goers were from out of town, according to archives. Police told the Appeal-Democrat last fall that they are actively pursuing leads and intend to continue investigating until all attackers are identified. The motive for the attack is still under investigation, Lt. Michael Green said Monday.
Police are still searching for three men in connection to the June attack: 32-year-old Karanjeet Singh of Lathrop; 32-year-old Surinder Singh Kailey of Tracy; and 50-year-old Malkit Singh Gosal of Tracy.