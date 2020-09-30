Two men charged with the dragging and murder of a Yuba City man had not guilty pleas entered on their behalf at an arraignment in Sutter County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Edgar McKnight, 18, and Danny McKnight, 20, are alleged to have killed Victor Camacho, 19, on Sept. 10 as Camacho tried to stop the men from fleeing the area after attempting to steal his father’s care in the 2700 block of Howlett Avenue, Yuba City.
Camacho was dragged after trying to reach into their car and disable it. He was later found on the roadway with major injuries and was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
The McKnights were arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail that weekend. They first appeared in court on Sept. 15 and had their arraignments continued to Wednesday. Edgar McKnight was charged with murder and Danny McKnight was charged with murder and a misdemeanor count of brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm.
They will next appear in court on Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. for a hearing to have their preliminary hearing scheduled. At a preliminary hearing a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the two men to face a jury trial.
Both remain in Sutter County Jail on $1 million bail.