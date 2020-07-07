Two men arrested in May for grand theft of a home improvement store in Yuba City were sentenced to three years probation and released from jail.
On May 27, three men entered a store in the 900 block of Tharp Road and stole two generators, and a DeWalt air regulator. The items were valued at $1,050.
Jeremiah Hopkins, 34, of Lodi, David Dean, 33, of Marysville, and Daniel Amezquita, 31, homeless, fled the scene but were later arrested at the intersection of Hooper Road and Jefferson Avenue and all the items were returned, according to the Yuba City Police Department.
All three were charged with grand theft and were booked into Sutter County Jail. In June, all three pleaded no contest to grand theft. Dean and Amezquita were sentenced in Sutter County Superior Court on Monday by Judge David Ashby. Both were sentenced to three years probation and 81 days in county jail. However, because of time they had already spent in jail since being arrested, they will be released.
Hopkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17 but is not in custody after being released on his own recognizance on June 12.