Two Yuba City men suspected of pulling a victim out of his car and attacking him with a hatchet, had not guilty pleas entered on their behalf Tuesday by Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis.
Devin Brown, 21, and Kenneth Dunkle, 18, were listed as co-defendants. Brown is being charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, dissuading a witness by threat of force, and three special allegations. Dunkle was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injured.
Brown faces a maximum prison sentence of 17 years in prison before enhancements are applied and Dunkle faces a maximum of four years in prison.
Court documents described that on Dec. 10 around 10 p.m., Brown and Dunkle opened the rear passenger door of a van owned by Jose Hernandez and pulled Hernandez out by his feet and began assaulting him. Brown, wielding a hatchet, allegedly struck Hernandez 15 times on his head, face and arms until the hatchet’s handle broke, at which point he jabbed the victim in the torso. While Brown used the hatchet, Dunkle punched Hernandez.
Deputies found Hernandez covered in blood, wearing boxer briefs and a towel over his head. Hernandez suffered an 8-inch and a 1-inch laceration to the back of his head which required 15 staples, court documents said.
Hernandez told authorities that he believed he was attacked by the suspects because the girlfriend of one of the co-defendants was upset that Hernandez bought her mother’s van.
Brown and Dunkle were identified as the suspects via an anonymous subject and surveillance footage. They were detained by the Marysville Police Department on Dec. 13.
On Tuesday, Davis increased Brown’s bail from $500,000 to $600,000 due to the addition of the “dissuading a witness” charge. Dunkle’s bail was originally set at $500,000, when he was booked for attempted murder, but is now set at $20,000.
Dunkle previously pleaded no contest to threatening to commit a crime and elder abuse on Oct. 2, related to an incident on July 26 at the boat ramp of the River Front Park when Dunkle allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle. As part of his plea deal, charges of attempted car jacking, battery, and attempted theft from an elder were dismissed and Dunkle was put on probation by Yuba County.
Brown and Dunkle’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.