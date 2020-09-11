Two Sacramento County men pleaded no contest to human trafficking and were sentenced to five years in state prison Friday, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
Majestic Boyd, 40, of Sacramento and Eric Walker, 29, of Elk Grove were each charged with multiple felony counts related to them kidnapping a female victim in the Sacramento area and transporting her to Yuba City, where they attempted to traffic her for sex. Walker was additionally charged with raping the victim while at a Yuba City hotel on July 26.
The preliminary hearing for both men began Thursday with the victim giving her testimony. She was unable to finish being cross-examined by the defense due to feeling overwhelmed and had been ordered to return Friday morning. Prior to the preliminary hearing resuming, each defendant pleaded no contest to one count of human trafficking.
“We were waiting for the victim to show up but she had transportation issues, so the resolution was negotiated in the meantime,” Heimlich said in an email.
Heimlich said Boyd and Walker were sentenced Friday after entering their pleas.
Both men were arrested July 27 after the victim escaped and a bystander called the Yuba City Police Department for her.