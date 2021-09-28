The Mendocino National Forest will host a community field trip to visit the Plaskett-Keller August Complex Phase 1 project area in October.
According to a release issued by the Forest Service, the Plaskett-Keller project covers approximately 4,500 acres in the middle of the forest about 15 miles from Covelo and 36 miles from Willows.
“Phase 1 of the project will address time-sensitive safety concerns along roadways and campgrounds as well as economic recovery,” the release said.
This project proposes removal of fire-killed and fire-injured trees to mitigate hazards posed by dead and dying trees, for recovery of economic value of fire-impacted timber, and for managing forest fuels, according to a report.
Additional information about the project can be found at https://tinyurl.com/7e6yy42k.
The trip will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, pending weather and COVID-19 restrictions and participants will meet at the Plaskett Campground at 10 a.m. The campground is located 36 miles northwest of Elk Creek and 15 miles east of Eel River Station on Forest Highway #7.
Due to the fluid COVID-19 situation, organizers said attendees may need to utilize their own vehicle for this field trip. While 4-wheel drive is not needed, a vehicle with moderate ground clearance is recommended.
To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/pkv44j2z.
For more information, contact Hilda Kwan at 473-9160 or hilda.kwan@usda.gov, or Radek Glebocki at radoslaw.glebocki@usda.gov.