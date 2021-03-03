The attorney of a Sacramento man, during a hearing on Wednesday, declared doubt of the mental health of the man charged with the murder of a Marysville woman in a DUI collision.
Dominik Cash, 27, is charged with murder, evading a peace officer causing death, driving under the influence causing injury, hit-and-run, possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon, misdemeanor resisting a peace officer, and driving with a suspended license.
On Jan. 16, Cash allegedly was traveling south on Highway 70 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour and passing over double yellow lines.
He entered Marysville and despite a successful deployment of a spike strip continued at high speed into the intersection of B Street and Ninth Street.
He ran a red light and broadsided a vehicle heading east on Ninth Street. Dawn Ritter, 55, was killed in the collision.
During a pre-hearing conference in Yuba County Superior Court, Cash’s attorney declared a doubt as to Cash’s mental competency and criminal proceedings were suspended until a mental health evaluation can be completed.
A mental competency hearing will take place on March 19 to determine how to proceed with the case.
Cash remains in custody without bail.