D Street in Marysville had some extra activity Saturday, with a few of its merchants engaging in a sidewalk sale that was hosted in part by the downtown business association.
“I was excited for the sidewalk sale,” said Martha Duran, owner of My Boutique. “It’s a wonderful idea and something to do not just on the Fourth of July.”
Duran recommends utilizing a sidewalk sale for National Night Out, saying that would help boost revenue for local businesses.
A local chapter of Girl Scouts of America, titled Girl Scout Troop 5 out of Yuba City, was out selling boxes of cookies on Saturday morning.
Carrie Hoag said the group sold about 10 boxes within the first two hours. Hoag said the day was a little slow due in part to the pandemic and recent spike in cases.
She urges additional promotion for the next sidewalk sale in town.
Gary Higgins of The Antique Mall said the traffic was about the same as a typical Saturday in Marysville. He would like to see the event expanded to a first Saturday of the month feature.
Higgins said the area’s antique shops are important, but prices need to be made reasonable as a way to steer people away from Sacramento.
Higgins said while some merchants did not participate, he was eager to as a way to promote the sale.