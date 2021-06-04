Motorists can expect travel delays on Tuesday on Highway 20 at the Meridian Bridge on the Sutter-Colusa County line.
The bridge is scheduled to be closed intermittently between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. as Caltrans crews open the swing bridge to conduct an annual routine inspection of the historic steel structure over the Sacramento River. Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during each of the two planned openings.
Motorists are advised to find alternate routes during the temporary highway closure, which is subject to change due to unexpected weather or other events. Electronic roadside message boards will be used to post the latest information.
The bridge, which was built in 1977 to replace an earlier bridge destroyed by fire, is swung open once a year for inspection. The U.S. Coast Guard requires the structure remain operational to allow large maritime vessels to pass through.
Caltrans will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.