A Meridian man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his neighbor using brass knuckles, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday at 1:26 p.m., deputies arrived at the 1100 block of Third Avenue after they received word of a physical disturbance. The victim told deputies that Peter A. Gonzalez, 19, had assaulted him and had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said via email that the victim sustained injuries as a result of the assault but he did not know the severity.
At 8:11 p.m. that day, Gonzalez returned to the victim’s house and was involved in another altercation that did not result in injuries. As Gonzalez left the residence in his vehicle, deputies made a traffic stop.
Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident and booked into Sutter County Jail on suspicion of assault causing great bodily injury. The reason for the altercations is unknown at this time and an investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
Gonzalez is being held at Sutter County Jail on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Sutter County Superior Court on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., according to Smallwood.