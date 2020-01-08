A Meridian man charged with killing two people while driving distracted in 2018 has his preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday in Sutter County Superior Court.
On Feb. 10, 2018, Jacob Correia, 19, was allegedly speeding west on Highway 20 on the Sutter Causeway and was distracted by his cellphone when he crashed into the back of a pickup truck and swerved into the eastbound lane. He collided head-on with another pickup truck resulting in the death of Jose Velazquez Guerra, 48, and Deysi Reyes Turcios, 58, both from Colusa, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Correia pleaded not guilty to counts of second degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with negligence in May 2019.
Correia appeared in court on Wednesday out of custody and both parties agreed to go forward with the preliminary hearing. At that hearing, a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to a possible jury trial. The preliminary hearing will begin at 9 a.m.