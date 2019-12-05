The Yuba-Sutter Oratorio Society will present its 81st annual performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ Sunday at 4 p.m.
Messiah is an oratorio created by George Frideric Handel with scriptural text added from the Bible. It was first performed with a modest reception in Dublin in the 1700s and has since become one of the most well-known and frequently performed choral works in western music.
According to the oratorio society’s website, Messiah traditionally marks the start of the Yuba-Sutter area’s holiday season. It was first brought to Marysville over 80 years ago by Yuba College instructor Ralph B. Van Courtright and a group of local singers and instrumentalists.
The performance will take place at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church – 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. There will also be a 45-minute children’s rendition on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the same location.
Both events are free and open to all ages. Donations are accepted.
For more information visit www.ysos.org.