Jon Messick, a former commissioner for the Yuba County Planning Commission, announced recently that he is running to replace outgoing incumbent and current Yuba County District Five Supervisor Randy Fletcher.
District Five covers Hallwood, the Yuba County foothills, Beale Air Force Base and portions of East Linda and Wheatland.
In January, Bob Bagley of Loma Rica also announced that he was running for the same seat. Bagley, who said at the time that he has lived in Loma Rica for 33 years and is now retired, said he has more than 40 years of retail management experience including 10 years running Target stores and 12 years running Michael’s Arts & Crafts stores throughout California and Nevada. In his announcement, he was endorsed by Fletcher.
“Our District is truly blessed that a person with Bob’s integrity and background is willing to step up and lead,” Fletcher previously said in a statement. “He is passionate about fire risk reduction, broadband expansion, flood prevention and so many other vital issues to our residents. Bob will be a phenomenal supervisor.”
Messick, who said he is a lifelong resident of District Five, said he is a local farmer and businessman who has gained “vast experience” on Yuba County land use and development during his 13-years of service as a commissioner on the planning commission.
In a statement announcing his candidacy, Messick said he is “known for assisting residents with navigating the complex red tape that comes with land use, permitting and code enforcement issues.” He also said as a fifth generation Yuba-Sutter farmer that his knowledge of “local water issues have prepared him for some of the biggest issues facing Yuba County today, including the drought year ahead.”
Messick said he strongly supports protecting water rights and improving infrastructure. If elected, he said he would focus on protecting Yuba County’s water, support the farming community, advocate for public safety and create a “vibrant economy.” He also said he would focus on fire prevention and protection for the foothills and an improved evacuation and re-entry plan following future events.
“As the owner of a small business, I know what it’s like to sign both sides of a check,” Messick said in a statement. “As your Supervisor, I will apply a fiscally conservative lens to Yuba County’s budget.”
Messick, a commercial pilot, currently serves as commander of the Yuba-Sutter Sheriff’s Aero-Squadron and serves on the board of the Hallwood-District 10 Community Services District. He also is a past commissioner for the Yuba County Trails Commission.
Messick said he has been involved with Browns Valley 4-H, Rocky Hills 4-H and Hallwood 4-H clubs and is a longtime supporter of the Yuba-Sutter Fair Junior Livestock Auction and awards.
He is married to Amy Staas Messick, a teacher at Linda Elementary School, and together they have had seven children.