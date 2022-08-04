Brendon Messina, a lifelong resident and self-described “advocate” and community member, announced Thursday that he will be running against current Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw for the newly established District 1 seat on the city council.
Shaw recently announced his desire to run for one final term on the council.
After officially making the transition to district-based voting from at-large elections earlier this year, the upcoming Nov. 8 general election is the first for the Yuba City City Council with newly drawn districts.
With the established districts, Shaw resides in District 1. Councilmembers Marc Boomgaarden and Shon Harris reside in District 2. Councilmember Grace Espindola resides in District 3 and Vice Mayor Wade Kirchner resides in District 4. No current councilmember resides in District 5.
As a result of the change, District 1, District 2 and District 3 representatives will be decided in November for their respective council seats. District 4 and District 5 elections will occur in 2024. Because councilmembers are elected to four-year terms, both Kirchner and Harris will remain at-large councilmembers until 2024.
District 4 and 5 will still be represented by Kirchner and Harris because of their at-large status.
Messina, who said he has lived in Yuba City since he was 1 years old, said he decided to run because existing problems within the city haven’t been addressed.
“As a community member, it has become far too often that I hear of the same revolving issues that surrounds District 1,” Messina said in a statement. “As a resident of District 1, I believe that I have the experience, knowledge, and dedication to address these revolving issues and serve our community.”
Messina said he has worked in the education field for about nine years and has focused his professional efforts on underserved populations. Those efforts include working with the homeless, juvenile justice, sex trafficking, foster care, low-income individuals, teenage parents, and at-risk youth.
“During my time in education I have developed, implemented, and created programs to increase the chances of underserved youth populations to becoming socio-economically successful,” Messina said. “I have successfully secured $8.7-plus million in local, state, and federal funds in the last three years of being an administrator in the educational sector. While administering these grant-funded programs, I utilize an approach of integrity and transparency that I also plan to implement as a city council member.”
Messina said he has served as a co-founder and vice president of a community nonprofit called Cool People Doing Interesting Things and served as vice president of the Marysville Youth and Civic Center.
“Being human-centric and fiscally conservative gives me a unique perspective to best represent the residents of District 1,” Messina said. “Listening to the community is at the top of my priorities. The last thing I would want is for the residents to see and hear my name every four years when an election is coming. I want to bring transparent communication to the residents through direct communication and input meetings in the community.
“My campaign slogan is it takes a community because the greatest decisions are when the community has the largest voice. To have the opportunity to elevate my community’s voice, provide my expertise, and collaborate to solve local issues as the Yuba City City Council member for District 1 would be an honor.”