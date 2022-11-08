Meteor investigated as cause of structure fire

Firefighters work to extinguish the flames of a working structure fire Friday evening off of Englebright Reservoir in Nevada County. Witnesses said they saw a meteor flash near where the fire started. 

Authorities on Monday continued to investigate whether or not a meteor was the cause of a working structure fire that resulted in the complete loss of a home and the death of a dog Friday evening off of Englebright Reservoir in Nevada County.

Witnesses in the area said they saw a bright blue ball of light streak across the sky, prompting them to turn off of the highway to see if what appeared to be a meteor could be located.

