Envision a river in the sky carrying more than twice the water in the Amazon.
Scientists refer to this phenomenon as an atmospheric river. Meteorologists measured the atmospheric river that occurred this past weekend in the Yuba-Sutter area by launching weather balloons in Marysville.
In collaboration with the Yuba Water Agency, research meteorologists from the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography Center for Western Weather and Water Extreme, launched weather balloons that monitored the intensity of the atmospheric river that occurred after an extended dry period in the state.
Weather balloons are huge helium balloons with a parachute attached that safely bring down weather instruments that gather high-altitude weather data such as temperature, pressure, wind speed and direction at different altitudes.
“It is an early season for an atmospheric river and specifically with this event, it comes on the heels of a very long dry stretch in Northern California. Northern California is experiencing some exceptional drought conditions,” said Chad Hecht, staff meteorologist with the Scripps Institution. “I think downtown Sacramento experienced the longest streak of dry days or without precipitation. One of the interesting aspects of this event in particular was that one that came right on the heels of that dry stretch. The second really important feature of this event was a really strong atmospheric river, one that we typically don’t see in Northern California at this time of year. So that really drove the motivation to get out and collect observations during it.”
Atmospheric rivers are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere that carry major amounts of rainfall. The concentrated rainfall in atmospheric rivers provides California with beneficial rain and snow crucial to the water supply, but may also lead to hazards like flooding.
“We started on Saturday night and we launched about ten balloons total throughout the event,” said Hecht. “We typically aim to launch about every 3 hours, but since this was such a big event and was really interesting in terms of meteorology, we decided to launch every hour Sunday afternoon. Then, unfortunately, we did have plans to launch more but we ran into some trouble with flooding at our launch location and decided to end our operations.”
From the data gathered, staff meteorologists at Scripps Institution can calculate integrated vapor transport, a measurement of how much moisture is moving in the atmosphere and in what direction.
“We observed a value of 916 units in the early morning hours yesterday, which is one of the highest values that we have observed at this specific launch location,” said Hecht. “We kept losing signal through the treacherous atmosphere as the balloon was launching. So we didn’t get a full profile during those peak conditions. So it’s likely that the integrated vapor transport did approach 1,000 units, which is quite substantial for inland Northern California.”
According to John James, water operations project manager for Yuba Water Agency, the collected data provides operational enhancements to the forecast. Since the observational data was collected into a global forecast model, the information directly helps improve weather forecasting. The data will also help provide insights into further research related to future climate changes.
James said Scripps meteorologists plan on conducting a post analysis of the atmospheric river that occurred in the Yuba-Sutter area based on observations since scientists had to cease operations and were not able to calculate the full spectrum of the event.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, atmospheric rivers are calculated from a scale of one through five. A scale number of one or two recognizes beneficial rainfall in the area, but a scale number of four or five could potentially be related to natural disasters. According to Hecht and James, the observations of the weekend storm suggested the atmospheric river was a category four or five, but due to the ground being so dry, the atmospheric river was mostly beneficial with a few hazardous components to it.
According to James, the latest atmospheric event set all-time records in precipitation for the areas of Sacramento and Blue Canyon in which they received around five to 10 inches of rain for an estimated time period of 24 hours.
“The new Bullards Bar Reservoir gained 16 feet of elevation or 40,000 acre feet since the storm began the beginning part of the weekend,” said James. “The peak inflow was 20,000 cubic feet per second, or CFS into the reservoir, and the peak Marysville flows went from 400 CFS to 15,000 cubic feet per second. We also set a daily record of about 7.5 inches of precipitation at the Colgate Powerhouse which is a Yuba Water Agency facility in the foothills.”
The partnership between the Yuba Water Agency and UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography Center for Western Weather began in April of 2019. According to James, one of the reasons the partnership began was to look at different ways of adapting Yuba Water Agency’s operations to have better outcomes for flood risk production and water supply impacts.
The partnership with Scripps Institution also focuses on a hydrologic forecast, a forecast aiming to translate weather patterns and precipitation into estimates of how much runoff will flow into river flows. Through this hydrologic forecast, the Scripps Institution team also measures field sites, wind, moisture and different weather variables.
One of the examples of how the partnership with Scripps Institution improves operations at the Yuba Water Agency, is that the data obtained from Scripps allows an improvement of weather forecasts which in return helps the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have more flexibility when dictating how to operate flood control space in the new Bullards Bar Reservoir water control manual. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a federal agency that oversees flood control for reservoirs.
“Right now, in general, precipitation in the Yuba watershed is above 500 percent of normal for this time of year,” said James. “But one of the big take-aways is that we still are in this really deep drought condition. This one storm really doesn’t make up for the rest of the water year, and the rest of the water year is very uncertain. So we’re still operating in a conservation mode, although it was very beneficial.”