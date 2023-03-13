The Corning Police Department, Red Bluff Police Department and Tehama County Sheriff’s Office took part in an investigation that resulted in the arrest and court sentencing of a Mexican national found guilty of conspiracy to manufacture marijuana and depredation of public lands and resources in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest within Tehama County.

Agustin Cruz-Sanchez, 34, of Mexico was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the U.S. District Court in Sacramento on Thursday and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

