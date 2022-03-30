The Marysville High School class of 1972 recently announced that its 50th reunion will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Butte Star Ranch in Sutter.
Tickets for the event are $60 per person, which includes drinks, appetizers and a dinner that will include slow smoked pulled pork, barbecue chicken and a vegetarian option.
The event will be an outdoor setting at Butte Star Ranch, which is located at 8807 S. Butte Rd. in Sutter. Casual attire is recommended.
The deadline to purchase tickets is May 1 and donations are being accepted to make the event more affordable. To take part in the reunion, mail an RSVP with a check made out to Penny Biaggi at P.O. Box 2427, Marysville, CA 95901.
For more information, email pgbiagg@pacbell.net or jeanetteobryan@yahoo.com.