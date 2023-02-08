Months after the Marysville Joint Unified School District authorized a seismic assessment of the former Marysville High School auditorium, the engineering consulting company Mathewson and Associates, Inc. recommended keeping the theater closed for student or public use.
Tim Mathewson, president of Mathewson and Associates, presented the findings from this assessment to the district Board of Trustees on Tuesday.
In 2017, the auditorium was closed to the public due to its failure to meet earthquake resistance standards, the Appeal previously reported. Since its closure, the South Auditorium on the Marysville High School campus along with the Youth and Civic Center on Highway 70 have been the substitute performing arts spaces for both Marysville High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts.
Previously, a committee was formed to revitalize the district office auditorium to meet seismic standards while maintaining its historic character. However, Mathewson said that reopening the theater is not recommended due to the building's age and the materials used during construction. Seismic retrofitting is required in order to reopen the theater for student use, he said.
When compared to other facilities that are required to meet specific seismic codes, such as hospitals or office buildings, Mathewson said that the auditorium scored very low on the building assessment scale.
“We’ve looked at the capacity of your walls, the roof and all the elements that go into the building. We also looked at the configuration of the building and how that relates to seismic forces moving back and forth in the building and how that would perform in an earthquake. What we found was that in respect to this building, it fell well below an office building which has a much lower design standard than even an existing theater. Based on that, it makes it impossible to recommend reopening the building without seismic retrofit,” he said.
According to Mathewson, the auditorium’s use of unreinforced brick walls contributed significantly to this recommendation. Historically, brick walls have been a point of concern for California building codes due to their weight and brittle nature, he said. Cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco have ordinances requiring that unreinforced brick buildings be retrofitted to avoid collapse.
However, Mathewson also said that retrofitting the auditorium would be a significant project to carry out in both a physical and financial sense. Invasive procedures would be needed to bring the building up to state standards and to bring the inspection level of the building materials to an increased level of clarity.
“Taking this back through DSA (Division of the State Architect) at this point would be a very significant project. Really, you would be building a building within the existing building,” Mathewson said. “... From a structural engineering standpoint, it has a lot of deficiencies. Whether you would tear it down and how that relates to the community, I couldn’t speak to, but it would be every bit as expensive, if not more, to salvage and retrofit that building in place because of the fact that you’re working within an existing building.”
Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani said that the board will refrain from making any decisions about retrofitting or demolishing the auditorium at this time. The auditorium committee will delve further into the seismic assessment to determine a solution for the auditorium during their next meeting, she said.
Public relation services
In a separate agenda item, the board also approved an agreement with the Yuba City marketing firm Sapphire Group in order to highlight the district’s achievements and ongoing programs. According to a district staff report, Sapphire Group will also assist the district in distributing information about any bonds the district may pursue.
In January, the board approved a bond resolution to declare a general bond measure election to pay for facility improvements throughout the district. The next opportunity for the district to conduct a bond election will be in 2024.
Sapphire Group CEO Kary Hauck said that with this agreement, her company will work to promote confidence in Marysville Joint Unified on a local level, work to overcome negative perceptions tied to the district and make improvements that will model the district after current, modern schools.
In preparation for the bond measure election, Hauck said that her team will develop a strategic communications plan to set the district up for success in 2024 which will take between six and eight weeks to complete.
According to a staff report, Marysville Joint Unified will utilize Sapphire Group’s public relation services for 21 months which will cost the district $196,000. When divided by each school, this comes out to around $8,000 per site, Asrani said.
“The entire focus is actually building up school sites. I think that’s something we have to be very clear about because when people support a bond, they’re not supporting a district. They’re supporting a school that needs it. At this point in time, we have so many needs in our school sites, but we also have so many great programs,” Asrani said.