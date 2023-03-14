The Marysville High School class of 1963 is set to celebrate its 60th reunion this summer and organizers are currently looking to connect with former classmates.
Scheduled for June 17 at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville, organizers said the “reunion committee is hoping to connect with former classmates because we are missing many addresses.” Anyone who has not received an invitation, is asked to contact the committee.
“There is a lot of space to visit, catch up, or play games in the dining room,” organizers said of the planned event.
Along with 1950s and 1960s music and sing-alongs, appetizers will be served and a no-host bar will be available. A dinner and program will be held in the banquet room.
The cost of the reunion is $45 per person and a CD of the reunion will be available for $6. Contact Georgia Hicks Wood at onetwig@gmail.com or 530.923.2520 for more information.