The Marysville High School class of 1963 is set to celebrate its 60th reunion this summer and organizers are currently looking to connect with former classmates.

Scheduled for June 17 at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Marysville, organizers said the “reunion committee is hoping to connect with former classmates because we are missing many addresses.” Anyone who has not received an invitation, is asked to contact the committee.

