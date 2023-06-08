Dr. Amanjit “Amy” Sekhon Atwal always knew that she wanted to pursue a career in medicine.
“I couldn’t tell you an exact age, but it was pretty early on because I actually don’t recall wanting to be anything much else,” she said.
As a graduate of Marysville High School who served as valedictorian for the class of 1998, Sekhon Atwal has an extensive background as a medical practitioner and administrator with a focus on providing student-centered health care. Recently, she was selected to serve as the Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Health and Well-Being for University of California (UC), Merced.
This follows an extensive career in sports medicine for student athletes at UC Davis, where she received a bachelor’s degree. Sekhon Atwal’s interest in the field stemmed from her involvement in volleyball, softball and basketball during high school.
“I was an athlete, so I really wanted to keep working with athletes. That’s been most of my life,” Sekhon Atwal said. “I knew I wanted to go into medicine from a much earlier age, but then as I started to play more sports as I got older, naturally, athletes get injured at some point or another. When I would experience an injury or something would happen to somebody else, it just started to interest me to help individuals stay active and help them get back into their sport.”
Sekhon Atwal’s career has largely focused on helping student athletes through her position as an associate medical director for UC Davis. She also served as an intercollegiate team physician for both UC Davis and UC Berkeley, which highlights her passion for sports medicine.
In 2011, Sekhon Atwal completed her Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at UC Davis Health System and UC Berkeley Sports Medicine. She obtained her M.D. from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in 2007 and was awarded the 2007 Edward E. Friedman Award for Promise of Excellence in the Practice of Family Medicine.
Throughout her career, Sekhon Atwal has been committed to sharing her knowledge and expertise in medicine, which she plans to carry over into her new position at UC Merced.
“The position is one that has a much broader overview of student health and wellness resources at UC Merced. It’s an opportunity to be involved in developing those resources as the university grows with student health at the center of that development,” she said.
As assistant vice chancellor for student health and well-being, Sekhon Atwal will oversee UC Merced’s health services, counseling and psychological services, health promotion, the campus advocacy, resources and education office and occupational health and safety.
“I’m really excited about this position because it aligns with my passions and values in that I have this innovative mindset. I like to think of the bigger picture, do strategic planning into the future, taking what we have and what we want and figuring out how to get there. I like to solve problems, innovate and create,” Sekhon Atwal said.
As a former Marysville High School student, Sekhon Atwal encourages current students to explore all opportunities they encounter regardless of their background.
“I think a lot of times, people who grow up in smaller towns like Marysville don’t often have aspirations to go on to do bigger things. … I think that regardless of where you come from, you can have dreams and aspirations to do whatever it is you want to do, which could be something big. You can do it regardless of where you grow up and what you have,” she said. “I’m proud of having gone to school in Marysville and that community because there are some benefits to being in a small, close-knit community. Everybody is there to rally behind you.”