Dr. Armando Ibarra was honored as a distinguished alumni by California State University, Chico.

 Courtesy of Katie Vaughn

Growing up in between Gridley and Marysville in a family of farmworkers, Dr. Armando Ibarra has dedicated much of his work to advocating for Latino working communities. 

Having studied Spanish, sociology and public administration at California State University Chico, Ibarra will be honored as a distinguished alumni on March 3 for his research and advocacy for agricultural labor rights.

