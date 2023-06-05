Family, friends and community members packed the stands of Marysville High School’s War Memorial Field on Friday night as graduates said their final farewells to the school during its 150th commencement ceremony.

The class of 2023 features over 180 students, many of whom are on track to attend either a community college, trade school, four-year college or university or join the armed forces, Principal David Vujovich said. 

