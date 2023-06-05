Family, friends and community members packed the stands of Marysville High School’s War Memorial Field on Friday night as graduates said their final farewells to the school during its 150th commencement ceremony.
The class of 2023 features over 180 students, many of whom are on track to attend either a community college, trade school, four-year college or university or join the armed forces, Principal David Vujovich said.
Several graduates were honored during the ceremony for completing a Career Technical Education (CTE) pathway through Marysville High School. These students were given unique honor cords to wear along with their stoles and gowns to represent the specific career pathway a student participated in, such as arts and entertainment, business, agriculture, early childhood education and health science and medical technology.
Vujovich said that more than half of the graduating class earned a CTE honor chord with many of these students earning more than one.
“There’s a lot to celebrate. We have scholars, leaders, learners and just ordinary people,” Vujovich said.
As part of the seniors’ class gift, the class of 2023 presented 200 combs to Vujovich, who is bald.
Associated Student Body President Kayden Ellyson said in his speech that pranks like this contributed to the uniqueness and closeness of this year’s graduating class and the memories that they created over four years.
“All jokes aside, this year has been filled with tons of memories and unforgettable stories that I look forward to telling my kids someday. Due to the amazing students around me, I think it is safe to say we have successfully left behind a legacy at Marysville High School along with some big shoes to fill,” Ellyson said.
As freshmen, the class of 2023 were suddenly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic having just started high school. In the face of challenges brought on by distance learning, Ellyson said that his classmates demonstrated perseverance and school spirit.
“We kept moving forward,” he said, repeating the phrase throughout his speech. “Continue to set new goals and achieve them. Continue to be a light unto all those you come in contact with as you shine bright in your future jobs and occupations and continue to open new doors leading to new opportunities. Never forget to keep moving forward.”
The class of 2023’s valedictorian is Mason Babb and the salutatorian is Eleanor Cherry. For the past 74 years, DeVons Jewelers in Yuba City has donated a gift to Marysville High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian pair. Babb’s name will be featured on a plaque to be presented in the high school’s senior hallway along with a medallion. Cherry will also receive a medallion.
As a young student, Cherry dreaded coming to school, but was surprised to find a sense of community and support at Marysville High School that helped her succeed.
“In all my turmoil over writing this speech and all my time spent looking back over the years, I couldn’t remember a time in the past four years where I didn’t come to school just because I didn’t want to. I can only remember being grateful that I had teachers who made me want to learn and classmates that made it fun to be there. My time at Marysville has given me many memories and experiences that I would not have gained anywhere else, and it has prepared me for the future,” Cherry said.
At the end of his high school experience, Babb is most thankful for the friendships he created and having the opportunity to contribute to his school’s legacy.
“As the 150th class to graduate from Marysville High School, we are compelled to uphold the legacy of the past 149 classes. This year, I believe we have done just that. We also have a responsibility to inspire the future classes here at Marysville by continuing our successes beyond high school by giving our personal best in all things,” Babb said. “I encourage every one of you to follow your heart, reach for your goals, and achieve your success. Remember that true success is not measured solely by external achievements but by the internal satisfaction that comes from knowing you have done everything within your power to reach your goals.”