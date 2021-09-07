Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area, the Marysville High School Hall of Fame dinner slated for this year has been canceled.
Originally scheduled for Oct. 9 of this year, the dinner is now set to take place on Oct. 8, 2022.
The event, made possible by Marysville Parents Responsible in Developing Excellence (PRIDE), was to be held at the Marysville Elks Lodge to raise funds for extracurricular activities.
“The Hall of Fame dinner is our biggest fundraiser and our way to show the community the accomplishments of Marysville High graduates,” Dixie Cozine, president of the parents organization, previously said.
In an announcement of the cancelation, the organization said because of “the dynamics associated with the current COVID-19 transmission rate, organizers feel the responsible choice, for this year, at this time, under these circumstances, is to postpone the formal event to next year in order to insure the high-quality formal event can be enjoyed by everyone in a safe, healthy, and honorable manner befitting all inductees.”
For more information, including refunds or tickets for next year’s planned event, call 530-682-8222.