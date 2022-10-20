MHS Hall of Fame.jpg

Larry Booth, Marcy Tarr, Janelle Sasaki, Lelah Barnette-Holmes, Jim Goodman, Ed Goodman, Raphael Klug, Kris Welker and Mark Swain were inducted in the Marysville High School Hall of Fame at the Marysville Elks Lodge on Oct. 8.

 Courtesy of Dixie Cozine

After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marysville High School honored distinguished alumni at its fifth annual Hall of Fame fundraiser dinner on Oct. 8.

The fundraiser was established to honor former students who have gone on to make significant achievements in their respective fields, said Dixie Cozine, president of Parents Responsible in Developing Excellence (PRIDE).

