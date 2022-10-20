After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marysville High School honored distinguished alumni at its fifth annual Hall of Fame fundraiser dinner on Oct. 8.
The fundraiser was established to honor former students who have gone on to make significant achievements in their respective fields, said Dixie Cozine, president of Parents Responsible in Developing Excellence (PRIDE).
The organization is dedicated to raising funds for clubs, sports and extracurriculars in Marysville High School. The group also uses funds from the Hall of Fame event to implement Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, a program that encourages responsibility and community within the student body, the Appeal previously reported.
At the event, eight alumni were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame for gaining success in diverse fields ranging from sports, arts and entertainment, military service, science and medicine, business and humanities. A Lifetime Recognition Achievement is also given to people or organizations who have made a significant impact on Marysville High School.
Mark Swain, class of 1986, was recognized for his contributions to arts and entertainment as a digital artist and animator. Swain earned an Emmy Award at the age of 24 for his work in special effects for the pilot episode of the television show “Babylon 5.” He later went on to work for Walt Disney Feature Animation for titles like “Tangled,” “Bolt” and “Meet the Robinsons.”
Janelle Sasaki, class of 1985, was inducted for her work in professional human resources. Sasaki is an internationally recognized speaker and moderator in business and professional environments. She has 10 years of experience working in Silicon Valley in global human resources and program management for Cisco Systems. Currently, Sasaki is serving as the director of brand, marketing and communications for the international legal and accounting firm Ernst & Young.
Lelah Barnette-Holmes, class of 1949, is a Hall of Fame inductee for her humanitarian work as a special education teacher. After serving Olivehurst Elementary School and Kynoch Elementary School for 35 years, Barnette-Holmes has been an active community leader and volunteer for organizations like the Marysville Little League, Yuba County Sheriff’s Runaway Youth Program and the American Field Service.
Raphael Klug, class of 1989, was recognized for his success as an orthopedic surgeon. He is also experienced in treating pediatric fractures, orthopedic trauma and adult reconstructive surgery.
In honor of his military service and role on SEAL Team Four, Master Chief Kris Welker, class of 1981, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Welker enlisted in the Navy in 1985 and became a SEAL member on his first assignment. He was assigned as Command Master Chief for Naval Special Warfare Group Eleven in 2009.
Under the sports category, three Marysville High School alumni were recognized for their contributions to youth sports. Brothers Ed and Jim Goodman, class of 1949, excelled on the Yuba College football team in 1951, which earned them a place on the community college’s Hall of Fame as well. After serving in the Army, both brothers went on to coach youth sports in Marysville for nearly 40 years. They went on to work with future Marysville High School athletes, including former professional football player Joe Rose.
Marcy Tarr was also inducted into the Hall of Fame for her work as head coach for both the cross country and track and field teams at Marysville High School. Tarr, class of 1988, competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field during her time in high school. For over 25 years, she has continued to coach basketball, track and field and cross country for schools in Yuba-Sutter.
This year’s Lifetime Recognition Award was given to the mechanical engineering and contracting firm Frank M. Booth, Inc. for providing contracting services and monetary support to the school over the years.
“Their employees have been good to Marysville High School. The company’s support for the high school has been tremendous through the years,” Cozine previously said.
A committee consisting of fellow alumni, faculty and members of the community moderate nominations for Hall of Fame inductees over the course of three months. To be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, an honoree must be a former student of Marysville High School unless they are receiving a Lifetime Recognition Achievement, Cozine said.
The former student must have graduated a minimum of 10 years prior to the nomination. Information regarding their education, career background, contributions, achievements and honors must be included in the submission.
Nomination forms are available online at marysville.mjusd.com/hall-of-fame.
Hall of Fame nominations can be sent directly to Cozine at 530-682-8222 or via email to PRIDE at marysvillehighschoolpride
@gmail.com.