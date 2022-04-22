On August 27, 2019, Margery Magill’s life was unexpectedly taken during a violent encounter in the streets of Washington, D.C. It was reported that Magill, 27, was stabbed to death while walking a dog near her residence. Police described the attack as random and unmotivated, likely caused by the perpetrator’s mental illness.
Magill grew up on a ranch with her family in Yuba City. The Appeal previously reported that Magill earned many local accolades – from being a student representative for the Marysville Joint Unified School District and Miss Teen Yuba-Sutter to being the only American FFA Degree (the highest degree achievable in the National FFA organization) recipient from Marysville’s FFA program.
Magill graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s degree in international agricultural development, and had graduated the University of Westminster in London with a master’s degree in international relations before being murdered. Her family said she loved to travel, and combined this passion with her farming knowledge to study and assist in agricultural practices across the globe.
After her death, a scholarship program was set up in her honor, a Marysville High School building was named after her, UC Davis planted an oak tree in her honor, and other monuments in D.C. and the National FFA center in Indianapolis have been completed.
The newest honor will come on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. near Marysville High School. The school will be dedicating its agricultural complex to Magill, dubbing it the Margery Magill Agricultural Complex, which will include an agricultural barn, two greenhouses, a small orchard, and a garden area.
Magill was a former student at Marysville High School. Staff there described her as a passionate learner who personified leadership, purpose, kindness and dedication to service.
“Naming our beautiful agriculture complex after Margery will allow her to live through the work of Marysville High School students,” said Kayla Coughlin, MHS agriculture teacher and a former classmate of Magill. “Margery was a kind and hardworking individual, so we are naming the
Agricultural Complex after her to honor the permanent mark she left on our campus and to continue to inspire students to embrace the qualities she embodied that make the world a better place.”
The dedication ceremony will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Marysville High School Agricultural Complex, on the corner of Chestnut and 17th Street in Marysville. For more information, contact Courtney Tompkins at 530-329-9219 or email ctompkins@mjusd.k12.ca.us.