“It wasn’t easy, but we did it.”
Those words from Jariyah Lott, Associated Student Body (ASB) class president for Marysville High School, perfectly summed up not only the struggles of most graduating seniors at Friday’s night’s ceremony, but also the determination and hurdles Lott faced in her own personal battle to finish out her high school career.
During her speech at Friday night’s ceremony, Lott said one of her duties as ASB class president was to come up with a T-shirt design for a leadership class. She said the shirt not only represented ASB leadership, but also the Class of 2022.
“My mom and I sat and brainstormed for hours trying to come up with the perfect theme for this year. We came up with the ‘comeback year.’ (With) all we’ve gone through, I thought it was an appropriate prediction for this year,” Lott said, alluding to major challenges such as restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “… The shirt also had four qualities: Strength, grit, perseverance and integrity. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Class of 2022 showed all four qualities this year. Not only did we have to find strength within ourselves, but we found strength in each other. Our ability to have grit is what brought us here to the finish line. Together, we persevered through all hardships. There’s no doubt that (the) Class of 2022 has integrity. Not only in our schools, but in our administration, teachers, and most importantly, ourselves.”
During her speech, Lott shared her experience with what could be considered one of the most difficult times of her young life. At times extremely emotional, Lott described her senior year as one like no other.
“There was a time in my life where I didn’t think I was going to make it. With all of my medical issues, I felt hopeless,” Lott said. “There were times where I didn’t want to be strong. I just wanted to give up. The stress of my physical health falling apart caused my mental health to fall apart. But, if it weren’t for those who surrounded me with love, I would not be standing here before you today.”
Overcome with emotion, Lott thanked all those who helped her, including her mother, fellow classmates, teachers and school administrators.
The Appeal spoke with Lott on Monday about her final year at Marysville High School and the health and emotional issues she had to overcome – a year when most students are more concerned about which college they will get into or what exactly they will do after receiving their diploma.
Lott said her health problems began in July 2021. She said all of a sudden, she would begin to pass out for no reason. At first, her family thought that it was maybe just dehydration or that she wasn’t eating enough.
After addressing those potential causes, Lott said she still continued to pass out. She said once a person starts to pass out on a more regular basis, it’s harder to wake back up.
“I would go out for longer periods of time and it was harder to wake me up,” Lott said.
After issues continued to go unresolved, Lott said she visited a cardiologist who equipped her with a heart monitor.
“Two weeks after the heart monitor, I passed out at school and had to go to the emergency room,” Lott said. “I couldn’t talk. I just remember not being able to talk for about 30 minutes. I could hear everyone, but I couldn’t reciprocate. All of my vitals were fine. They didn’t know what was causing it and after 30 days, the cardiologist said I was fine.”
All this was happening while Lott was attempting to finish what most consider the best and most important time of their lives as a student. For Lott, it was an even more stressful time because of her role as ASB president. She said the condition progressively worsened, recounting a time where she started to pass out every week.
“At least two days of one week, sometime around August, I couldn’t go to school and I couldn’t do anything at home,” Lott said. “I had to rest. I found myself being super tired. It takes a lot out of your body when you’re constantly passing out.”
Lott said she relied on other students to help her with school work because of her condition. She said around mid-October, she was out of school at least twice a week.
“I was barely going to school. I would go Monday, and then Tuesday I would have to leave. I was getting stressed and overwhelmed, because around that time grades were due,” Lott said. “I’m an overachiever, straight-A student. When I see a B or C, I’m stressing out. I started getting really hard on myself (to do better). I was getting to a point where I wasn’t really happy at all. Doctors couldn’t figure it out and it was affecting school and I was missing out on things.”
Lott said as a Christian, she would turn to God for help and guidance.
“I couldn’t figure out why God wouldn’t help me,” Lott said. “I continued to have faith in Him. My church, Abundant Living Church, they were a really big part of helping me keep the faith and keep going.”
She said her lowest points lasted for a few months. Lott said one of her “favorite teachers,” Elyssia Hensley, a Spanish and leadership teacher at Marysville High School, suggested Lott visit the psychologist at the school.
“She helped with literally everything,” Lott said of Hensley. “She was the first person I talked to about my struggles. She introduced me to a psychologist. I couldn’t have done it without her help.”
Lott said that psychologist, Ryan Inouye, played a key role in her recovery.
“He helped me to continue to make sure that I know that I have people around me that love and support me,” Lott said. “Passing out and the episodes were still happening. More school was missed. It was stress upon stress for months.”
Once Christmas and winter break came around, Lott said it was then that she knew she had to pull herself together and beat whatever was causing her health issues. She said she had people such as her family and friends that were counting on her to succeed.
“This was not OK for my mental health or physical health,” Lott said. “The stress was causing me to pass out more.”
She said she visited another specialist in January. An endocrinologist spoke with Lott about her eating habits and checked her blood sugar levels. Most importantly, the specialist gave Lott a renewed desire to overcome the odds presented in front of her.
“I think she really encouraged me,” Lott said. “She was one of the sweetest doctors out of all of them. I had to face this journey and know I can get through it.”
Lott said her pediatrician was a major factor in seeking more help.
“I almost forgot one really big important person: My pediatrician Dr. Rashmi Tunuguntia from Peach Tree Clinic in Marysville,” Lott said. “Please don’t forget to put her in because I couldn’t have made it without her. She is the one who started the process for me to see every other specialist.”
Lott said she was finally cleared of any medical problems in March because she hadn’t had an “episode” in a few months.
“We still don’t know what the cause of it was. I didn’t stop going back to school, but my passing out prevented me,” Lott said. “After Christmas break it kind of chilled out and I wasn’t passing out. I tried to stay in school as much as I could throughout the whole process. I was so worried about letting my school down. I didn’t want to let anyone down.”
Lott said she plans to attend Yuba College in the fall and will eventually transfer to Sacramento State and major in political science. She said she wants to become a lawyer first, but eventually run for president of the United States in 2044. Lott said she had a passion for politics.
“I feel so drawn to politics in general,” she said.
Lott said she also received help at Marysville High School from therapist Lindsay Gross, who also was spending her last year at the school. Besides Gross and others who helped along the way, Lott said it wasn’t just her friends who stepped up, but other students at the school.
“There was an abundance of love from all of our students,” Lott said.